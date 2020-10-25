West Springfield
Michael W. Thorr, 66, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home, after a long illness.
He was born on June 30, 1954, to William F. and Johanna Mae (Nagel) Thorr.
Michael graduate from Northwestern High School Class of 1972. He was a foreman at PHB in Fairview for 30 years and worked for five years with General Electric as a press brake operator.
Mike was a member of the Conneaut Moose Lodge #472, NRA and Safari International. He was an avid hunter, hard worker and enjoyed classic cars.
Michael is survived by his two children, Johnathan Thorr and Kathleen Thorr; father, William F. Thorr; and his siblings, Thomas Thorr, Steven Thorr, Jennifer Schaffer, and Judy Wielder.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Johanna Mae Thorr.
In keeping with his wishes, no services will be observed.
The Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 345 Main St., Conneaut, is honored to serve the family.
Visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
to leave condolences.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.