Michael W. Thorr
1954 - 2020
West Springfield

Michael W. Thorr, 66, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home, after a long illness.

He was born on June 30, 1954, to William F. and Johanna Mae (Nagel) Thorr.

Michael graduate from Northwestern High School Class of 1972. He was a foreman at PHB in Fairview for 30 years and worked for five years with General Electric as a press brake operator.

Mike was a member of the Conneaut Moose Lodge #472, NRA and Safari International. He was an avid hunter, hard worker and enjoyed classic cars.

Michael is survived by his two children, Johnathan Thorr and Kathleen Thorr; father, William F. Thorr; and his siblings, Thomas Thorr, Steven Thorr, Jennifer Schaffer, and Judy Wielder.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Johanna Mae Thorr.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be observed.

The Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 345 Main St., Conneaut, is honored to serve the family.

Visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com to leave condolences.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
345 Main Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 599-8106
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Thorr family. Michael and I were friends during grade school but lost touch over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Joseph Tuschak
Acquaintance
