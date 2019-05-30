|
|
Michael Wilhelm Maas, age 47, of Ripley, NY. died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Westfield Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1971 in Erie, Pa. to Edna (Perdue) Maas of North East and the late Phillip Maas.
He graduated from North East High School in 1990 and Edinboro University where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Communication. Mike was currently employed as a sales representative by Renold Incorporated in Westfield. He was a member of the Ripley First Baptist Church. Mike loved hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors, he loved making people laugh, and valued nothing more than his time spent with family.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Morse) Maas of 23 years whom he married August 26, 1995; his children, Alyssa Maas and Phillip Maas of Ripley; siblings, Rick Maas (Andrea) of North East, Scott Maas (Tamara) of North East, Eric Maas (Jennifer) of North Carolina, Robin Howell (Jerry) of Cambridge Springs, Deborah Maas (Frank) of North East, Melinda Krahnke (Stan) of Erie, Jennifer Seigworth (Ron) of Waterford; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Saturday from 2-4P.M. and 6P.M. until time of a funeral service at 7P.M. Officiating the service is Rev. Don Eggleston.
Memorials may be made to the Ripley First Baptist Church 9869 E Sidehill RD, Ripley, NY 14775 or Ripley Hose Company 11 S. State St. Ripley, NY 14775.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019