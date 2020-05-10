Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Jude Church
Michael William Peplinski


1962 - 2020
Michael William Peplinski Obituary
Michael William Peplinski, 58, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

He was born in Blue Earth, Minn. on April 19, 1962, a son of Edward and Beverly (Angle) Peplinski.

Mike worked at Rapid Mold Solutions for 20 years as a toolmaker and welder. He enjoyed his salt fish tank, working on cars, his two boxer dogs and his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Peplinski.

Mike is survived by his wife, Stephanie Peplinski, his mother, Beverly Peplinski, three sons, Michael P. Peplinski (Emily), Jason L. Peplinski, and Brandon M. Peplinski, a daughter, Amanda Gwinn (Robert) of Rochester, N.Y., a grandchild, Kingston, brother, Edward Peplinski (Dale) of Arizona, and his twin sister, Maryann Peplinski.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private service will be held at St. Jude Church. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linked by Pink P.O. Box 8177 Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
