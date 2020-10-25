1/2
Michele E. Boccio Simons Allen
1946 - 2020
Michele E. Boccio Simons Allen, age 73, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie, on December 24, 1946, daughter of the late Michael and Jennie Boccio.

Michele loved and lived for the Lord, her family, and the many friends she was blessed with from various churches and careers during her life.

Michele is survived by her husband, Fenn Allen; one son, Mark Simons and his wife, Chanda; two sisters, Renee Boccio and Denise Stiffler; one grandson, Michael Simons; and one niece, Kalie Berkey and her husband, Adam.

Friends will be received at Dusckas Funeral Services, Inc., 536 West 10th Street on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. David Frank. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. An inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, 2445 West 34th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West (10th Street)
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West (10th Street)
OCT
29
Inurnment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - West (10th Street)
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
