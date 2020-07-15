1/1
Michele Frances Bula
1942 - 2020

Michele Frances Bula, aged 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. Born on September 14, 1942, in Reynoldsville, Pa., Michele was the eldest of two children of the late Francis "Casey" Cosmark and Margaret O'Donnell Cosmark.

She graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Edinboro State College in 1964. She married the late Edward Bula on January 17, 1976, and they had two daughters, Mary Bula of Millcreek and Ann Tredway (Tom) of Fairview, who survive.

Michele began her career as an art teacher at Bishop Carroll in Ebensburg, Pa. and Annapolis Junior High School in Maryland. From there, she became the art teacher at Union School District in Rimersburg, Pa. where she spent 30 years, retiring in 1999. After her retirement from Union, she joined the faculty of Our Lady of Peace School in 2001 where she taught for several years.

Michele was an exceptional teacher who made learning fun. She worked hard to cultivate students' creativity and provide a classroom experience they genuinely enjoyed. Her commitment to her students and the community was also evident through their many extracurricular activities: painting holiday windows for businesses and nursing homes, designing and building prom sets, and creating two award-winning Autumn Leaf Festival floats chosen "Best in Parade" from among hundreds of entries.

Beyond teaching, Michele was also a gifted artist. Her designs were featured in national magazines, she was commissioned to do several pieces, and she designed costumes and sets for various schools. She left a collection of beautiful artwork for her family to enjoy for years to come.

With all that in mind, her greatest legacy is the love, support, and guidance she provided to her children and grandchildren. She was always there for her family, and she will be deeply missed.

Along with her daughters and son-in-law, Michele is survived by her grandson, Tristan Perry, granddaughters, Addison and Molly Tredway, former son-in-law, Danny Perry, sister-in-law, Dolores Bula, several nieces and nephews, and cousins, Marie "Toots" Chess and Terry Hook (Dorothy) and their children. She is also survived by her two best friends, Cherie Gabreski and Carol Dahle.

In addition to her husband, Michele was preceded in death by her brother, Terry, grandson, William Tredway, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in law.

There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th Street, Erie, with Fr. Mike DeMartinis officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission at https://www.eriecitymission.org/. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Mrs. Bula was my high school art teacher in the late 70's and early 80's. She was a remarkably supportive and caring teacher. Through her classes, I learned a lot about different techniques and was encouraged to continue to use them in my personal time. She had a creative spirit and a dedication that I will never forget. My condolences to her family. Her passing is a great loss.
Shari Custer
Student
July 14, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Mrs. Bula passing away! My heart goes out to her family and friends! I have a VERY SPECIAL memory of her kindness and generosity I would like to share it! I believe it was 1979 or 1980. I was her student in art class at Union High School and my family had financial troubles. Our art project that year was to bring in something to work that would be a big enough project to keep us busy for weeks or months - something we loved. After thinking long and hard, I decided on a huge dollhouse to assemble, paint and hopefully furnish. Even though I was a teenager at the time, it was something I always wanted but never got. I asked my parents for the dollhouse for Christmas that year. After the Holiday break, Mrs. Bula asked me where my project was. When I tried to explain I didn't get it for Christmas because my parents couldn't afford it and burst into tears she was a huge comfort. The next day she pulled me aside and presented me with a huge, beautiful dollhouse! Her only condition was I was no allowed to tell anyone that she bought it. I don't remember if I was grateful enough for that HUGE blessing back then. (I doubt that I was). I went on to create a lovely dollhouse (with the help of several classmates). It was displayed in the school office. I remember Mr. McWilliams offered to buy it for his daughter and I selfishly said no. I regret that I did not sell it and give her the money for her kindness and generosity. I always wanted to find her and give her money to reimburse her but more than that just to let her know what an impact she made on me - one that left a lasting, lifelong impression on the "art" of giving. I hope one day to see her in Heaven and thank her. I have no doubt that Heaven is a brighter place because of her! With sadness and fond memories, Laurie (Patterson) Vasbinder
Laurie Vasbinder
Acquaintance
