I was so sorry to hear about Mrs. Bula passing away! My heart goes out to her family and friends! I have a VERY SPECIAL memory of her kindness and generosity I would like to share it! I believe it was 1979 or 1980. I was her student in art class at Union High School and my family had financial troubles. Our art project that year was to bring in something to work that would be a big enough project to keep us busy for weeks or months - something we loved. After thinking long and hard, I decided on a huge dollhouse to assemble, paint and hopefully furnish. Even though I was a teenager at the time, it was something I always wanted but never got. I asked my parents for the dollhouse for Christmas that year. After the Holiday break, Mrs. Bula asked me where my project was. When I tried to explain I didn't get it for Christmas because my parents couldn't afford it and burst into tears she was a huge comfort. The next day she pulled me aside and presented me with a huge, beautiful dollhouse! Her only condition was I was no allowed to tell anyone that she bought it. I don't remember if I was grateful enough for that HUGE blessing back then. (I doubt that I was). I went on to create a lovely dollhouse (with the help of several classmates). It was displayed in the school office. I remember Mr. McWilliams offered to buy it for his daughter and I selfishly said no. I regret that I did not sell it and give her the money for her kindness and generosity. I always wanted to find her and give her money to reimburse her but more than that just to let her know what an impact she made on me - one that left a lasting, lifelong impression on the "art" of giving. I hope one day to see her in Heaven and thank her. I have no doubt that Heaven is a brighter place because of her! With sadness and fond memories, Laurie (Patterson) Vasbinder

Laurie Vasbinder

Acquaintance