Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Michele Karen Suprunowicz was born on September 29, 1956, to James and Eileen McLaughlin of Erie, Pa. Michele passed away in her Saratoga Springs home on the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63.
She was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy in Erie, Pa., received her BA from Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., and was awarded her MBA from SUNY at Albany.
Michele was a pioneer as a woman in leadership, with a career in the hospitality industry that spanned over 30 years with Marriott and Sodexo. She retired from Sodexo as a Senior Director of Training. For 20 years, she also co-owned The Carriage House Inn, in downtown Saratoga Springs, with her husband.
Michele was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring daughter, dear sister, and loyal friend. She had a real gift for finding the best in people, and helping them to grow and thrive. She was incredibly proud and supportive of her children's personal and career accomplishments. Michele enjoyed the Adirondacks, where she loved to fish, camp, and swim. Her other pastimes included playing golf, winning games of pinochle, and spending quality time with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mark Suprunowicz; her son, Matthew Suprunowicz; her daughter, Tara Suprunowicz; her mother, Eileen McLaughlin; her sister, Colleen McLaughlin-Hammon; and her two brothers, Marc and Kyle McLaughlin.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons / Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required, due to current health regulations.
A celebratory memorial mass of Michele's life will be held at The Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, on Tuesday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. Appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required, due to current health regulations. The memorial mass will be streamed live though the William J. Burke & Sons Facebook starting at 3 p.m.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.