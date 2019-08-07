|
Michele M. Manos Lewkowicz Field, 50, of Millcreek, left to be with her Heavenly Father, on Monday August 5, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 29, 1968, a daughter of Marjorie Gloystein Gorzynski Manos Santabene and the late James Manos.
Michele graduated from Academy High School and drove school bus for First Student. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed all animals, especially her dogs, Butters and Moose. She was very proud of her martial arts accomplishments and had a great love for her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson in infancy, Eli Lewkowicz; her brother, Richard Charles Gorzynski; and her stepfather, Thomas Santabene.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Norman "Scott" Field; one son, Mike Lewkowicz and his wife, Kristina, of Erie; two sisters, Christine Thayer and her husband, Michael, of Mars, Pa. and Kathleen Painter and her husband, James, of Pittsburgh; one brother, James Gorzynski and his wife, Leslee, of North East; one stepdaughter, Alaina Perry and her husband, Kevin, of Ripley, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Dunn Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie Co. Crop Walk, c/o of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 606 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
