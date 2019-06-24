|
Michele R. "Shelly" Alexander Sheesley, age 58, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Erie on April 15, 1961, the daughter of the late Charles and Luella Thompson Alexander.
Michele was a longtime deli manager at the former Weislogel Shurfine in Fairview. She enjoyed dancing, laughter and had an incredible zeal for life. Michele enjoyed her time spent with her family and friends.
Besides her parents, Michele was preceded in death by her sister Patty and her granddaughter, Ava Hope Chrispen.
Survivors include her beloved sons: Steven Chrispen (Jodi) and Jeremy Chrispen (Jessica); her significant Sam Mowry, six sisters, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 8 p.m., conducted by Rev. Lucas Danowski. Memorials may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 24, 2019