Michelle A. Lindenberger-Coccarelli, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on February 22, 1967. Daughter of Robert C. Lindenberger and the late Diane M. White.
Michelle graduated from McDowell High School, class of 1985. She worked for many years at her favorite place in the world, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, in the Millcreek Mall and met so many dear life-long friends. She touched the lives of many people. She never had a hard time making those kinds of friendships though because other beautiful soul that so many people were drawn to and wanted to be a part of.
Michelle was an incredible woman, having fought off cancer 5 different times, each time harder that the last. Until her last moments she fought. That is who she was, a warrior, always remaining optimistic and if there was a will she sure would find a way. She was always understanding and she always listened. She was the last to admit she needed any help but the first to give it.
In her free time she enjoyed to travel, whether it was just a drive around the peninsula, a drive across the U.S.A. or even a cruise to an island. She love to live her life to the greatest extent and she found every opportunity to do so.
Her favorite thing though was to be with her grandchildren, she loved those two little ones so much. No matter how she was feeling she could always flash them a great big smile and a huge hug. She could do that with anyone really, she didn't want us to worry about her. She was a master at toughing it out and taught her children how to do the same, how to be strong and kind. Please know she is following the yellow brick road to the wonderful world of Oz.
Michelle is survived by her wonderful husband Paul G. Coccarelli and her three children Ryan F. Henry, Heidi N. Jones, and Holli M. Vershaw. She was also an outstanding Oma to two beautiful granddaughters River R. Jones and Terra V. Jones. She is also survived by her father Robert C. Lindenberger and step-mother Margaret Lindenberger. Sister to Renee Allen, who is married to Barry Allen, sister Hope D. Gomez and brother Paul Lindenberger.
Our family would like to thank the UPMC Hamot medical staff in the ICU for everything they did for our beloved Michelle.
A memorial service will be held to honor Michelle's life at Adventure Church 2205 West 38th St. Erie, PA 16506 on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Switala as celebrant. All Covid-19 safety measures and protocol will be followed by the church administration and staff.
Professional services were entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
2115 West 38th St. Erie, PA 16508.
