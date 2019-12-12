|
Michelle "Shelly" J. Mook-Stratton, 55, of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born on May 22, 1964, in Erie, Pa., daughter of Judith (Gaerttner) Mook and the late Wilbur Mook.
Shelly worked as a caregiver at the Barber Center and was a bartender at Dowling's Tavern and the Cascade Club. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and boating.
Besides her father, Wilbur Mook, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Brian Mook and Sean Mook and a sister-in-law, Linda Mook.
In addition to her mother, Judith Mook, she is survived by her daughters, Ashley Stablein, Courtney Stablein and Tori Stratton; grandchildren, Jaiden, Tannleigh, Amaya, Alivia and Giavanna; sisters, Denise Marsh (Jeff) and Lynn Mook; brothers, Stephen Mook (Sue), Mark Mook, Patrick Mook and Cory Mook (Mary); a goddaughter, Natashia Saunders; good friend, Chris Huntley; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of a service at 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
