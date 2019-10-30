|
|
Michelle M. Sipes-Ribbing, age 44, of Erie, passed away at her residence, on October 26, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on August 22, 1975, daughter of the late Kimberly Sipes.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Ribbing.
Michelle attended Central High School and was employed at several locations of Red Lobster. She enjoyed art, cooking, gardening, and animals, particularly horses. Above all, she loved her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Johnathan, Andrew, Samantha (Kyle Benjamin), Kiera and Austun Sipes; grandchildren, Zaidyn Sipes and Adriana Benjamin; sisters, Carrissa Zinchini and Lisa Teodorski; and niece, Naomi. She is further survived by her stepchildren, Morgan and Melena Ribbing and Melissa Finnerty; and step-grandchildren, Landon and Carson Finnerty.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to a graveside service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019