Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery
Michelle M. Sipes-Ribbing


1975 - 2019
Michelle M. Sipes-Ribbing Obituary
Michelle M. Sipes-Ribbing, age 44, of Erie, passed away at her residence, on October 26, 2019.

She was born in Erie, on August 22, 1975, daughter of the late Kimberly Sipes.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Ribbing.

Michelle attended Central High School and was employed at several locations of Red Lobster. She enjoyed art, cooking, gardening, and animals, particularly horses. Above all, she loved her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Johnathan, Andrew, Samantha (Kyle Benjamin), Kiera and Austun Sipes; grandchildren, Zaidyn Sipes and Adriana Benjamin; sisters, Carrissa Zinchini and Lisa Teodorski; and niece, Naomi. She is further survived by her stepchildren, Morgan and Melena Ribbing and Melissa Finnerty; and step-grandchildren, Landon and Carson Finnerty.

Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to a graveside service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019
