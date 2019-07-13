Home

Mike Senger


1946 - 2019
Mike Senger, 73, of Wooster, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at West View Healthy Living, in Wooster.

Mike was born June 7, 1946, in Erie, Pa., to Joseph and Jane (Runser) Senger.

He married Mary Diehl on July 19, 1997. She survives.

Mike retired as a mediator for Richland County after 15 years of service. During his retirement, Mike was a Guardian Ad Litem for children in Wayne County. He was a stained glass artist for many years, making many works of art that are still displayed throughout Wayne County. Mike enjoyed the friends he made throughout his lifetime while lifting weights and working out. He was a daily visitor to Starbucks and Buehler's, making friends wherever he went.

Mike will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; children Josh (Jill Hartmann) Senger of Wooster, William (Keo) Baus of Dallas, Texas, Ron Baus and Dan Baus, both of Cleveland; grandchildren William and Richard Baus; and sisters, Pam Loveland of Washington, Utah and Maggie Senger of Northern California.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Joey Senger in 1993.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roberts Funeral Home – Sherwood Chapel, Wooster, is assisting with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. To honor Mike's life, practice brotherly love towards one another. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 13, 2019
