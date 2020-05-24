Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Mike Stereo Hartman


1955 - 2020
Mike Stereo Hartman Obituary
Mike "Stereo" Hartman, 65, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. He was born in Erie on January 25, 1955 a son of the late William and Elizabeth "Peg" Confer Hartman.

Mike graduated from Tech Memorial in 1972 and went on to graduate from Penn State University. He worked as a machinist for many years at several local businesses. He loved stereos, electronics, and music was his life.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hartman.

Survivors include one sister, Sharon Korynoski (David) of Erie; one brother, Donald Hartman, of Erie; many nieces, nephews, and dear supportive friends, including Jodie.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
