Miko Jovanovic
Miko Jovanovic, age 97, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Ugljevic, Yugoslavia, on March 1, 1923, gaining his U.S. citizenship in 1957.

He serviced the Allied Forces in WWII, before working at Saint Vincent Hospital for 30 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church since 1978.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Inge Perthen Jovanovic, and three brothers.

He is survived by three daughters, Cvieta Jovanovich of Maryland, Nada Jovanovich of High Point, N.C., and Angela Jovanovich of New Bern, N.C., two sons, Milan Jovanovich (Shirley) of Erie, and Marko Jovanovich (Erin) of Erie, six grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, a sister, Anica, and a brother, Perico Jovanovic.

Services are private. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 E. Ave., Erie, PA 16503.

Burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
