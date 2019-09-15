|
Mildred A. "Millie" Bennett, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living.
She was born in Erie on June 14, 1939, a daughter of the late Santo and Sarafina Campanella Ruggiero.
Mildred graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She worked as a technician at GTE later Verizon, retiring after 30 years of service. When she was younger, she enjoyed bowling at the La Nuova Aurora. She was a member of Christian Assembly Church and the Siebenbuerger Club. She was a good and kind soul with a strong faith in God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Chuck, Angelo, Jimmy, Tony, Joel and Phillip Ruggiero, two sisters, Angeline Ross and an infant sister child #12; and her former husband, Clifton L. Bennett.
She is survived by a son, Ron Bennett and his wife Brenda; two granddaughters Brooke Bennett and her husband Joe Bracalento and Leah Bennett; and three siblings, Rosemarie (Bill) Best, David (Elaine) Ruggiero and Sam (Marti) Ruggiero.
Friends are invited to call on the family today, Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. at Christian Assembly, 2417 Liberty St. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Memorials may be made to Christian Assembly, 2417 Liberty St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019