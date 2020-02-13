|
Mildred C. "Millie" (Kennedy) Considine, age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Jordan) Kennedy.
Mildred graduated from Academy High School. She loved wintering in North Fort Myers, Fla., playing golf, playing cards at the Mercy Center and getting together with the phone company club girls. Millie was a member of the Elks Club and an auxiliary member of the Maennerchor Club and Zukor Club.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Considine; a brother, Capt. Thomas J. Kennedy; and two sisters, Ann Haley and Marion Schneider.
Survivors include her children, Timothy A. Considine, wife Denise, Ann E. Sambuchino, husband Marc and Ellen S. Riley, husband Frank, all of Erie; six grandchildren, Andrew Considine, Joseph Sambuchino, Alyse Sambuchino, fiancé, Michael Attalla, Bridget Riley, Megan Riley and Francis Riley; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Times Old Newsies Association, 205 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16501.
