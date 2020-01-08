|
|
Mildred Ferguson Williams, 90, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tenn., a daughter of the late Robert L. and Ella J. McClendon Ferguson.
Mildred worked as a clerk typist at O.I.C. and later as a teacher's aide at the Erie School District, but above all loved raising her family. She enjoyed puzzles, bowling, gardening, and loved to cook. Mildred was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Perry J. Williams, Sr.; her sister, Lilian Lester; and her two brothers, Robert and Edward Ferguson.
Survivors include her five children, Patricia Mahone, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, Perry J. Williams Jr. and his wife Deborah, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Roger J. Williams and his wife Alejandra, of Boston, Mass., Phyllis Williams McClung and her husband, Walter, of Erie, and Preston J. Williams, of Mayfield, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Danielle, Brandon, Kayla, Sharice, Nathaniel, Preston Jr., Alyssa, and Scott (Tynesha); and her great-granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Shiloh Baptist Church on Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church – 901 East 5th Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020