Mildred E. "Millie" Loesch, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Erie on July 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Harold and Laurena Barthelmes.
Millie graduated from Academy High School in 1943. She worked in the cafeterias for the Millcreek School District.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and hosting Christmas Eve. Millie was an avid gardener and enjoyed baking. She was an animal lover – especially cats and dogs. Millie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward D. Loesch in 1994; a daughter-in-law, Linda Loesch and two infant children.
Millie is survived by her sons, Norman Loesch and Doug Loesch (Diane "Dee Dee"), all of Erie; four grandchildren, John (Ana) Alward of Richmond, Va., Jason (Jamie) Loesch of Kissimmee, Fla., Nicole Loesch and Ryan (Sondra) Loesch, all of Erie; two great-grandchildren, Liana and William Loesch; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a service there on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020