1/1
Mildred Ilene McCaslin Stull Fenner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Ilene McCaslin Stull Fenner, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on January 7, 1934, in Mingo Junction, Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ken and Florence Huffman McCaslin.

Mildred had a forty-seven year career in nursing after receiving her RN degree. She was a nursing instructor, a surgical nurse, a nursing supervisor, director of Hamot Head and Trauma Unit, and she also worked at St. Vincent Hospital.

While being employed as a full-time nurse, she received her BA degree from Gannon University. Mildred retired from Hamot Hospital as a Case Manager.

She enjoyed traveling and managed to visit all 50 states.

One of the greatest gifts she gave to others was the art of listening. She had the amazing ability to help and heal by simply listening to people.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clair K. McCaslin, her first husband Thomas William Stull, Sr., her son Thomas William Stull, Jr., and her second husband and soulmate Charles N. Fenner.

She is survived by one daughter Sheryl Ilene Bawol (Richard) of Erie, two grandchildren SFC Thomas R. Bawol (Dianne) of Washington state, and Jessica Bawol of Erie, great-grandchildren Thomas E., Thiana S., and Troy W. Bawol, and stepchildren Jeanne Maurice and Steve Fenner (Michelle).

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment is at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved