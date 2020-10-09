Mildred Ilene McCaslin Stull Fenner, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on January 7, 1934, in Mingo Junction, Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ken and Florence Huffman McCaslin.
Mildred had a forty-seven year career in nursing after receiving her RN degree. She was a nursing instructor, a surgical nurse, a nursing supervisor, director of Hamot Head and Trauma Unit, and she also worked at St. Vincent Hospital.
While being employed as a full-time nurse, she received her BA degree from Gannon University. Mildred retired from Hamot Hospital as a Case Manager.
She enjoyed traveling and managed to visit all 50 states.
One of the greatest gifts she gave to others was the art of listening. She had the amazing ability to help and heal by simply listening to people.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clair K. McCaslin, her first husband Thomas William Stull, Sr., her son Thomas William Stull, Jr., and her second husband and soulmate Charles N. Fenner.
She is survived by one daughter Sheryl Ilene Bawol (Richard) of Erie, two grandchildren SFC Thomas R. Bawol (Dianne) of Washington state, and Jessica Bawol of Erie, great-grandchildren Thomas E., Thiana S., and Troy W. Bawol, and stepchildren Jeanne Maurice and Steve Fenner (Michelle).
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment is at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
