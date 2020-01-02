|
|
Mildred "Millie" Irene Stancliff MacDonald of Millcreek, age 99, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 20, 1920, the daughter of the late Perry L. and Mathilda Schurz Stancliff.
She is a 1939 graduate of Strong Vincent High School.
Besides raising six children, she worked throughout the years at Union Bank, Westlake Roller Rink, Halle Bros, Cleveland Plant and Flower, T.J. Maxx and was co-owner and founder of Mari/Mac Thrift Shop on West Lake Road.
Millie was a den mother for both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, and member of C.H.O.S.E.N. Mission Project. She volunteered in the administration of giving flu shots to seniors for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Francis G. MacDonald; two sons, Dennis L. MacDonald and James I. MacDonald; a grandson Stephen Bretz, and two sisters, Viola M. Shea and Mae V. Hall.
She is survived by three sons, Glenn L. MacDonald and his wife Maureen of McKean; Richard K. MacDonald and his wife Jackie of Edinboro; and Robert D. MacDonald and his significant other Barbara of Millcreek; daughter Patricia M. Bretz of Millcreek, two daughters-in-law, Alice MacDonald of Millcreek and Virginia MacDonald of Northeast, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mildred was lovingly cared for at home by her son Robert, along with many special care givers from CRI, including Dar, Char, Virginia, Michelle and Susan. Also, much appreciated help was provided by two special friends Bonnie and Donna.
She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Smokie and Buddi.
Friends are invited to call upon the family at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Ave.) on Friday, January 3rd from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Robert Lewis officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to C.H.O.S.E.N. Mission Project 3638 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16506 or Orphan Angels 5439 West Lake Road Erie, PA 16505.
Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020