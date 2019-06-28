|
Mildred "Millie" Kitts Spear was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Millie loved her family unconditionally and was loved by everyone who met her. She was the most giving person and put everyone before herself. She was the greatest Nana of all time and was her grandchildren's partner in crime. She was a loving caregiver to her brother, David, since childhood. Millie was a strong, intelligent woman, who faced life's challenges with grace. She was an avid reader and loved politics. Her faith in the Lord was strong and the love of Jesus shined through all she did.
Millie is survived by her daughters, Sarah Waite (Jason), Aurora Achille (Julio), and Nichole Hubbell (Zachary); grandchildren, Erika, Aiden, Elijah, Riley, Jackson, Camille, Jillian, and Julio III; brother, David; and sisters, Lisa and Kristen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Spear; parents, Yvonne and Melvin; brother, Terry; and sister, Deanne.
Millie has received her crown and glory!
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Saturday from 2 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. John Bowers. Private interment will take place at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019