Missoula, Montana
Mildred Louise "Millie" Stauss, 97, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Riverside Health & Rehab in Missoula.
She was born on December 22, 1922 in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, to Mark Calvin Hall and Myrtle (Freeman) Hall.
She married Jack Potter in 1945. She later married Lyle Stauss in 1954. She then married Dub Marten. They have all preceded her in death.
Also preceding her are one son, Donald Potter; one granddaughter, Ellen Potter; one brother, Clayton Hall; and two sisters, Audrey Gray and Velma Blystone.
Surviving are two sons, David Potter and Bear Stauss, both of Missoula; one daughter, Lynne Stauss of Missoula; one granddaughter, Kim Cole of Erie, Pennsylvania; one grandson, Chris Potter of Cincinnati, Ohio; three great-granddaughters, Jasmine Potter, Faith Potter and Serenity Potter, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Nancy Borst of Murrysville, Pennsylvania and Lyla Boriak of Roseburg, Oregon; one niece, Marilyn Hudy of Girard, Pennsylvania; and many other loving relatives. Last but not least, she is survived by her two loving granddogs, Fletcher John and Joey Francis.
Millie loved animals, nature and travel. Her greatest joy and treasure in her life though were her children.
In her early retirement, she took up oil painting and volunteering in a hospital. Millie's great curiosity had taken her to 49 states and 17 countries after her retirement in 1983. Her adventuresome spirit had also led her to go skydiving, parasailing, zip lining, dog sledding, and thrilling rides in a professional race car, a glider and an open cockpit biplane, all after the age of 82.
Her graveside funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Missoula City Cemetery. Chaplain Jack Rowan will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 17, 2020