Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Mildred M. Millie Lupp Sulecki


1939 - 2019
Mildred M. Millie Lupp Sulecki Obituary
Mildred M. "Millie" Lupp Sulecki, age 80 of Erie, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Howland, Maine on June 7, 1939, the daughter of the late Leroy and Lulu Hatch Dewitt.

Millie was a longtime Erie resident. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from there. Millie enjoyed shopping and attending craft shows. She was an avid hockey fan and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sulecki and one brother Philip Dewitt.

Survivors include her son, Tom (Rowan) and one daughter, Annette Ruef; several stepchildren; three grandchildren, Shaun, Bo (Gina) and Emilee and several step-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., East, 2607 Buffalo Rd. on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 9, 2019
