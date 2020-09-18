Mildred "Millie Kae" Theuerkauf, age 82, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1937, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roland Hakala and Marion McCleary.
Following the death of her father, Millie was raised by her mother and stepfather, Andy Youhas.
Millie was a graduate of the St. Vincent School of Nursing and later worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. While there, she met her husband Frank, whom she was married to for 62 years. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, Pa. and St. Clare Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Millie and her husband retired to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where they resided for 25 years. They moved back to their hometown of Erie five years ago to be closer to family. She was an active member of the Erie County Women's Auxiliary and North County American Red Cross Angels. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and the schools her children attended. Baking was one of her passions and she found joy in sharing her talent with family and friends. Millie accompanied her husband to Notre Dame football games and annual meetings of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery. She had a huge heart for animals, especially for her cat Miss Beans.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marsha Sullivan and Susan Taylor, along with her granddaughter, Katie Staley.
Millie Kae is survived by her husband, Dr. Frank J. Theuerkauf, Jr. and five daughters: Lynell S. Krull and her husband Craig of Erie, Pamela A. Millin and her husband Peter of Rochester, Minn., Shelley L. Theuerkauf of Erie, Nancy R. Theuerkauf and her fiancé Kevin Hicks of Erie, and Kaija J. Staley of Rochester, Minn. Surviving are six grandchildren: Sebastian, Grace, Elliot, Taylor, Frank and Jennifer. She is also survived by her best friend, Theresa Husted.
There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. All CDC guidelines for face masks and social distancing will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to Happy Bark, P.O. Box 9062, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
