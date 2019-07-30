|
|
Mildred "Millie" Kuntz, age 101, of Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center, and formerly of 635 East 24th Street, Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Erie, on April 25, 1918, Millie was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Greiner.
She displayed a deep faith and a generous spirit, enjoyed helping others, and was a devoted volunteer – having been a member of St. Vincent's Auxiliary for 25 years, as well as the American Heart Association and EmergyCare. Up until her death, she was a member of Sarah Reed's Resident Council and also its Welcoming Committee.
She enjoyed reading, coloring, listening to music, being with her family and friends, and, in previous years, playing corn toss!
She was a great Mom and Grandma, and a very dear and kind friend to many people over the years! She was truly an amazing person, was well-loved by everyone, and will be greatly missed!
After graduating from Academy High School in 1937, Millie worked at the Erie County Board of Public Assistance for 14 years and then worked for Dr. Beresky, a local physician, for another 12 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Kuntz; and her brother, Raymond Greiner.
She is survived by two daughters: Charlene (Joe) Chmielewski of Harborcreek and Patty (Steve) Johnson of Erie; along with a sister-in-law, Doris Greiner; and the following grandchildren: David, Jason, and Michael (Sarah Kucker) Chmielewski, Kristy (Drew) Ambrose, and Andy and Emily Johnson. She is further survived by three great-grandchildren: Addison, Finley, and Paxton; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Millie's request, a private viewing and funeral service for just her immediate family, along with members of her Sarah Reed family, will take place in Sarah Reed's Chapel. Burial will also be private in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 30, 2019