Mildred "Millie" Theresa Kuhn Bloeser, age 91 years, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ball Pavillion, surrounded by her surviving children.
She was born in Erie on February 20, 1929, daughter of the late Cornelius and Henrietta Wiley Kuhn.
Millie was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School and Villa Maria Academy. Prior to marriage, she worked for the General Telephone Company. After her children were grown, she served as an aide at St. Vincent Hospital's mental health clinic and worked in a local physician's practice.
While raising her large family, Millie and her husband, Lee, welcomed many others into their home. They took in a number of foreign exchange students associated with Gannon University, and also fostered several children and infants. Both Millie and Lee were very active in the Erie Catholic Diocese. They were involved in bringing a chapter of the Christian Family Movement (CFM) to Erie in the early 1960's, and were both active with Erie's Cursillo Movement.
Millie was a talented, self-taught artist who enjoyed sewing, quilting and painting. She loved to shop, and was a fabulous cook, passing on many of her secret recipes to her children and grandkids. Millie also really enjoyed her daily swims at one of the local Y's or in Lake Erie. She especially loved to sunbathe.
Mildred is survived by her children, Michael (Judy) Bloeser, Rita (John) McCutcheon, Jean (Anthony) Barry, Ann Bloeser, Mary Kubacki, and Paul (Amy) Bloeser. Surviving grandchildren include, Jeremy Bloeser, Kristen McDowell, Patrick Bloeser, Katherine Mason, Rebecca Lossing, Shawn McCutcheon, Elizabeth Barry, James Barry, Therese Berkey, Thomas Barry, Daniel Kubacki, David Kubacki, Laurie Grolemund, Matthew Bloeser and Otto Bloeser. She is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband (extraordinaire), Lee Bloeser; and a son, Daniel; as well as her brother, James Kuhn; and sister, Rita Mehler.
The Bloeser family cannot thank Brevillier Village enough, especially the angels at Ball Pavillion who fell in love with our mother and provided such compassionate care.
A Funeral Mass will be held privately due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Interment will take place at Trinity Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to L'Arche of Erie, Inc., the Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement and the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020