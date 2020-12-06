1/1
Mildred Mitzi Wells
1931 - 2020
Mildred "Mitzi" Wells, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born June 17, 1931, in Indiana County, Pa., daughter of the late John and Mary Watral.

Mitzi and her husband, Jay, spent many years traveling around the country in their motor home and also traveled many times through Europe. They were avid antique collectors and displayed their antiques in shows throughout the eastern states.

Mitzi is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Buchwald (Edward), Patricia Muehl (Larry) and Melody Castellani (Mark Tamer); five grandchildren, Ben, Caitlin and Julianna Buchwald, Jeff Muehl (Theresa), and James Muehl (Monica); four great-grandchildren, Julia, Jonathan, Timothy and Marisa Muehl; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in 2019, by her husband of 67 years, Jason; several brothers and sisters, and an infant daughter.

In keeping with Mitzi's wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
December 6, 2020
Patty, Marilyn & Melody
Our very deepest sympathies to you and your families, your mother was always a lovely lady.
Thoughts and prayers are with you,
David & Betty Lindgren
The Lindgren Family
Friend
