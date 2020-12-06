Mildred "Mitzi" Wells, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born June 17, 1931, in Indiana County, Pa., daughter of the late John and Mary Watral.
Mitzi and her husband, Jay, spent many years traveling around the country in their motor home and also traveled many times through Europe. They were avid antique collectors and displayed their antiques in shows throughout the eastern states.
Mitzi is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Buchwald (Edward), Patricia Muehl (Larry) and Melody Castellani (Mark Tamer); five grandchildren, Ben, Caitlin and Julianna Buchwald, Jeff Muehl (Theresa), and James Muehl (Monica); four great-grandchildren, Julia, Jonathan, Timothy and Marisa Muehl; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death in 2019, by her husband of 67 years, Jason; several brothers and sisters, and an infant daughter.
In keeping with Mitzi's wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
