Mildred P. Hayes, 92, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 2, 1927, in Wellsville, New York, a daughter of John Conklin and Edna Chalker Conklin.
She married Roy C. Hayes; he preceded her in death.
She was employed by MFG Union City and later with the Union City Hospital.
Mildred was a member of the Free Methodist Church, and in her spare time enjoyed puzzles.
She is survived by four daughters, Pat Gross of Union City, Diane Palmer of Fairview, Sally Fralick and her husband Jerry of Union City, and Londa Shrock and her husband Timothy of Union City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Beverly Maryott of North East and Edith Boutwell and her husband Brock of Union City.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael and Daniel Hayes; a daughter, Susan Hayes; four brothers, Fred, Howard, Glenn, and Johnny Conklin; and three grandsons, Danny and Terry Hayes and Samuel Palmer.
There will be no services held at this time.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020