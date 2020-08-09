Miles "Mike" Glover, 67, of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Mike owned and operated L.R.Glover gravel until his son took over upon his retirement.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Leroy, mother Mary Ann, brother Daniel, and father-in-law Albert Wisniewski.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Theresa, his sons Steve and Mark, and his biggest blessings were his grandchildren Jake, Jetta and Jase. Mike is further survived by his five siblings, six sisters-in- law, their families, and his mother- in-law Doris.
We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the family and friends who provided their time, care and support during these years.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home in Union City, Pa. will be handling cremation arrangements.In
lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Theresa Glover in care of the funeral home to help cover costs. There will be no calling hours.
