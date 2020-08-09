1/1
Miles Mike Glover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miles "Mike" Glover, 67, of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Mike owned and operated L.R.Glover gravel until his son took over upon his retirement.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Leroy, mother Mary Ann, brother Daniel, and father-in-law Albert Wisniewski.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Theresa, his sons Steve and Mark, and his biggest blessings were his grandchildren Jake, Jetta and Jase. Mike is further survived by his five siblings, six sisters-in- law, their families, and his mother- in-law Doris.

We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the family and friends who provided their time, care and support during these years.

The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home in Union City, Pa. will be handling cremation arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Theresa Glover in care of the funeral home to help cover costs. There will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved