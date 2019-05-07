|
Millicent Cook Krzewinski Fedorchak, age 83, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Erie, on July 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Peter and Victoria Skibinski Cook. She was a graduate of Villa Maria High School and the St. Vincent School of Nursing, where she received her RN degree. She was employed at St. Vincent Hospital and Erie Infant's Home, and she retired from the Sarah Reed Retirement Home.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, where she was very strong in her Catholic faith.
She enjoyed shopping at the mall with her sister Priscilla and enjoyed traveling and reading.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert S. Krzewinski, her second husband Michael Fedorchak, her very close companion Walt Czerwinski, one son Eric Krzewinski, one daughter Claire Krzewinski, one sister Priscilla Passarelli, and one sister-in-law Joan Krzewinski.
She is survived by three children Robert M. Krzewinski (Linda) of Millcreek, Lisa M. Eliason (Donny) of Harborcreek, and Karen A Krzewinski Healy of Millcreek, seven grandchildren Anne, Nicole, Kevin, Jacob, Autumn, Brittany, and Jeremy, ten great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law John Passarelli, two nieces, and one nephew.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and are invited there on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for prayers followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019