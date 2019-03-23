|
Millie Grace Wright McCullum, age 92, of Erie, passed away at home, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1927, in Jasper County, Miss., a daughter of the late Henry and Willie Pruitt Wright.
She was a graduate of Shady Grove High School in Mississippi and the Hamot Hospital School of Nursing. Mille worked as an LPN for the former Hamot Hospital for 30 years, prior to her retirement.
Millie was a woman of strong faith and service. She was a founding member of Mt. Zion Seventh-day Adventist Church and a current member of the Erie Seventh-day Adventist Church. She held several church leadership positions throughout her life, including State Federation Leader for the Adventist Community Services Pennsylvania Conference, Board Member, Sabbath School Superintendent, Pathfinder Leader, Head Deaconess and Vacation Bible School Teacher.
During her retirement, she continued to be actively involved in community service activities and evangelism through her church and participated in the Erie School District S.E.R.V.E.S. program. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, leathercrafting, camping, brainteaser puzzles, and walking and bicycling at Presque Isle State Park.
In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her former husband, Pinenon McCullum; two sons, Anthony and Andrew McCullum; two brothers, Bob Wright and William Anderson Wright; a sister, Johnett Wright Payton; and grandsons, Aaron and Jamie McCullum.
She is survived by three sons, Adrian (Rebecca) McCullum, of Erie, Armand (Ruth) McCullum, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and Arden (Christine) McCullum, of Erie; a daughter, Angela (Danny) Jones, of Erie; two sisters, Dorothy Knight, of Detroit, Mich., and Betty Patterson of Soso, Miss.; 25 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Sunday, March 24th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Erie Seventh-day Adventist Church, 190 Hunter Willis Road, Erie, Pa. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
