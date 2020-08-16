Miriam Ruth Miller McKinley, longtime resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., died on August 11, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Miriam was raised in Ohio and graduated from Bowling Green University with a B.S. in Home Economics. Her post-graduate studies focused on Industrial Food Service.
After college Miriam managed the cafeteria for Owens Illinois Glass Factory in Clarion Pennsylvania, where she met and married Jim. The couple moved to Tyrone, Pennsylvania and taught in the secondary school system.
Jim was called back to the Army during the Korean War, and they lived for a year each in Lindenau Germany and in the Loire River valley in France.
After the war, they moved to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where Miriam taught Home Economics and started IUP's Industrial Food service program.
When Jim accepted the position of Provost at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Miriam consulted with the Pennsylvania State Department of Education in nutrition and kitchen design, consulted with the Tappan Corporation, and substitute taught high school physics, chemistry, and English. Miriam was active in Alpha Xi Delta sorority, in First United Methodist Church, and in the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), where she has served as President.
In retirement, Miriam and Jim moved to Pompano Beach, Florida. After Jim's death, Miriam visited her children in Texas. On her return to Florida, Miriam met her sweetheart Ted. They have been happy partners in travel and in life for 25 years.
Miriam was preceded in death by her father Howard mother Ruth Miller, sisters Margaret Lloyd and Elizabeth Bordine, brothers Doug Miller, Max Miller and David Miller, husband James McKinley, and son Martin Neal McKinley.
She is survived by her partner Ted Burke, children James McKinley of Irving, Texas, Kathleen Davies (Tom) of Farmers Branch, Texas, Robert McKinley (Esther) of San Antonio, Texas, and Mary McKinley Duval (Dave) of Grapevine, Texas, her grandchildren Mark McKinley, Erin McKinley, Ernest McKinley, Adriana McKinley, Juliette Ng, Ryan Ng, Evan Davies, and Rachel Davies, and several great-grandchildren.
Miriam loved life, friends, and family. She was loved by many.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021 in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James and Miriam McKinley Memorial Scholarship at Edinboro University http://www.edinboro.edu/directory/offices-services/financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships/edinboro-university-scholarships.html"
