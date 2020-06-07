Mitchell Fish, age 69, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 5, 1951, a son of the late Douglas M. and Mary S. Stoney Fish.
Mitch was a 1970 graduate of McDowell High School and attended Northwood Institute in Michigan.
He was the owner of the Train Shop in Wesleyville for over 25 years. Before that he owned his own Karate business and taught Karate. He loved trains and Legos.
He is survived by his brother, Douglas M. Fish Jr. and his wife Christine of Erie and a sister Deborah Lane and her husband David of California, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, on Friday, June 12th from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m., with inurnment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.