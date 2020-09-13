1/1
Mitchell P. Oblinski
1940 - 2020
Mitchell P. Oblinski, 80, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after several years of failing health at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born on July 22, 1940 in Erie, son of the late Mitchell W. and Ann T. (Kosienski) Oblinski.

Mitchell served in the U. S. National Guard. He was employed as an inspector in quality control at Erie General Electric for 40 years. Mitchell was a lifetime member of St. George Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and active in the Cursillo movement. He enjoyed gardening, travelling, especially to Hilton Head, and spending time with his grandkids and family.

He is survived by his wife, Louise (Tomczak) Oblinski; sons, Peter Oblinski (Marianne) and Patrick Oblinski; daughter, Aimee Baker (Michael); grandchildren, Peter Oblinski, Lucas Oblinski, Lauren Baker, Veronica Baker and Nathaniel Oblinski; sisters, Mary Ann Hirsch (Vincent) and Barbara Griffith (John); brothers, David Oblinski (Gloria) and Anthony Oblinski (Dodi). Mitchell is also survived by aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. at 10:00 a.m. CDC and state guidelines for facemasks, social distancing, and occupancy requirements apply.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard.

Inurnment will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery & Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to St. George Food Pantry, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
