|
|
Molly J. (Cross) Wells, 87, of Wattsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was born on January 30, 1933 in Barberton, Ohio, daughter of the late William Blair and Ada Mae (Rawlings) Cross.
She married her sweetheart, Logan Junior Wells on February 4, 1955.
For 21 years Molly worked as a nurse's aide at Pleasant Ridge Manor East, it suited her servant heart. Her life was a living example of living God's way. She instilled Christian values into her family that have served them well and will be carried on for generations to come.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Logan J. Wells in 2005, sisters, Freda Maynard, Josephine Rigby and Genevieve Gibbs and brothers Edward, William and Frederick Cross.
Molly was a devoted mother to her three children: Daniel A. Wells (Therese) of Wattsburg, Denise J. Izbicki (Kenneth) of Wattsburg and Jeffrey B. Wells (Mallory) of Edinboro, Pa. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
She was a loving grandma to Andrew Wells (Chelsea), Juliette and Jennifer Wells, Amy Heslop (Matthew), Kari and Kristy Izbicki and Rodney Wells. She was also an adoring great-grandma to Landen Heslop. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Her vivacious personality, piano playing, jokes and laughter will be dearly missed. She will be forever in our hearts.
Due to COVID regulations, a private service was held at the funeral home followed by burial in Riceville Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020