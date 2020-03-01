|
|
Mona Grace Lutterbaugh, age 79, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a long battle with metastic salivatory cancer. She was born in Greensburg, Pa., on December 18, 1940, daughter of the late Robert and Grace Twaddle.
Mona graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1958. She was employed as an Executive Secretary at the Erie County Office of Children and Youth where she worked for many years until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed gardening and all things HGTV. Her love for animals was unquestionable, often fostering several cats while also raising her own pets. Her favorite role was that of Nana. She loved her three grandchildren and great-granddaughter immensely. She will miss them dearly.
It would be wrong to say Mona lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Her perseverance and determination never wavered. There was no quit in Mona. Just because she is no longer here, it does not mean she lost her fight. In addition to no longer being in pain, the family seeks solace in knowing that Mona is once again reunited with her beautiful daughter, Amy Voltz, who preceded her in death on April 26, 2019.
Mona is survived by her son, William Lutterbaugh and his wife Lori; son-in-law, Dan Voltz; three grandchildren, Kylie and Heath Lutterbaugh and David Gottschling; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Grace; four sisters, Florine Brown, Janet McHugh, Dena Tinkey (husband, Ronald), and Neysa Twaddle; three brothers, Richard Twaddle, Robert Twaddle (wife, Ruth Anne), and Dana Twaddle (wife Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Erie Cemetery on Saturday, March 7 at noon conducted by Rev. James Erdman.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020