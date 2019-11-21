|
|
Monica L. Sorensen passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at age 81, after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born in Watertown, N.Y. on August 12, 1938.
She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Potsdam, and taught elementary school in Long Island, N.Y. before moving to Erie with her late husband Dale in 1961. She retired from Rolling Ridge Elementary School in 1999 after teaching second grade for more than 30 years.
Monica taught much more than elementary school, imparting the virtues of faith, the importance of family and the value of kindness to all whose lives were touched by her. A long-time member of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, she was a devoted Catholic whose faith never wavered even in the face of loss or illness. She was remarkably selfless, and she embodied the Christian way of putting others first.
Those who visited Monica's house were certain to leave with two things: a full heart and a full stomach. Her home was a haven where people gathered to eat, laugh, celebrate, relax, bond and eat some more. She cooked well over 1,000 Sunday dinners for family and friends, with her made-from-scratch meatballs and spaghetti sauce being a regular feature on the menu. She made sure dessert and a game of cards took precedent over doing the dishes. This weekly tradition of Sunday dinner, which she continued to prepare all throughout her illness, was a time for her family to count their blessings. She served food just as proudly as she served the Lord.
Monica also enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, cooking, attending plays/musicals, crossword puzzles, a good show on Netflix, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveling. Some of her favorite trips were to Italy, Germany, Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska and to North Carolina, where she treated her family to many memorable vacations at a beach house in the Outer Banks.
Monica will be remembered for her generosity, her kind spirit, her honesty, her patience, and her love. She is survived by four children, Michele Latzo (husband Keith), Terry Sorensen (wife Lisa), Philip Sorensen (wife Donna) of Erie, Pa., and Diane Pavlek (husband Bill) of Stevens, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Kyle Latzo (wife Shahed), Evie Tuzynski (husband Charlie), Abby Sorensen, Justin Latzo, Philip Sorensen Jr., Michael Sorensen, Sarah Latzo, Nicholas Sorensen, Matthew Sorensen, Alex Pavlek, and Aiden Pavlek; and three great-grandchildren Logan Tuzynski, Haley Tuzynski and Zara Latzo; her sister Beverly Williams (husband Thomas), brother Robert Froysell (wife Deanna) of Watertown, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, the love of her life, who she now joins in eternal life.
Friends may pay respects at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday, November 22 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish/St. Ann Church, 921 East Avenue, on Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to organizations that support Monica's love of children and passion for feeding people: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th Street, Erie PA 16503. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019