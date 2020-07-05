1/1
Monte L. Aldridge
Monte L. Aldridge, age 79, of Erie, Pa., passed away at his home, on June 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of the late Paul Aldridge and Mae (Aldridge) Szczesny.

After high school he served his country in the United States Air Force. Monte worked hard at G.E. retiring in 1995 after 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Aldridge.

Monte is survived by his wife of 49 years, Destiny Aldridge, his sons Monte, Michael and David, daughters Michele Green and Bethann Bucheral, one sister Denise Wareham and one brother Paul Aldridge.

He is also survived by his beloved precious grandchildren Alexander, Travis, Hannah, Meghan, and Matthew Bucheral, Sophia, Abraham, and Esther Aldridge and Gage and Mason Lemke. To his grandchildren he would say, "I love you," they would say, "I love you more, grandpa," Monte would say, "I love you most."

Monte enjoyed hand guns and shooting at the Keystone Gun Club serving on the board for many years. He was a longtime member of the Berean Bible Church.

Monte loved his family deeply, and was always a voice of encouragement. He did everything with kindness and a humble heart. He truly lived a life that reflected his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We are sure he heard these words from His Heavenly Father, "well done good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21.

He will be greatly missed by his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Bible Church, 2902 Old French Road, Erie, PA 16504.

A memorial service will be held at a future date and arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
