Montreece Lemott Spain, age 21, of Erie, residing in Parma, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 20, 1998, the son of Germaine Spain and Veronica Norman.
Montreece was employed at Tri-County Pallet in Cleveland, Ohio. He was hardworking, funny, loving, and caring. He had the biggest, goofiest smile that stretched from ear to ear and could melt your heart. He had the craziest laugh and was full of life and potential. Montreece always tried to be the best at everything he did. He motivated everyone around him to be better and do better. Although he was quiet, he had a strong presence and made a lasting impression on anyone who met him. Montreece was a dreamer and loved with his whole heart. He was a fan of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Damon Hayes and Lamar Spain; three sisters, Alexis Norman, TaDoshia Spain, and MaKayia Spain; grandparents, James and Frances Spain, and Sandra and Lester Stafford; three nieces; one nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Norman.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Mt. Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church, 204 East 24th Street, on Friday at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Myron Edmonds and Rev. Jason Bulgin. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
