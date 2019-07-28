|
Morton M. Maring, age 86, of Greene Township, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1933, in Cherry Creek, N.Y., son of the late George DeForest and Esther Olive (Lewis) Maring.
Morton began working at an early age at the Frank Barney Farm in Sherman, N.Y., and from there was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1954, and was honorably discharged in 1956. Following his service, Morton moved to Idaho, where he resided for a short period, and had been employed in a flour mill. He retired in 1995 with over 30 years of service to the ITT/Continental Baking Co. (Hostess Brands). After retirement, he enjoyed assisting his son, Michael, at his business, Findley Lake Hardware. Morton was a member of Teamsters Local #397.
Though a quiet and humble man, Morton's love of family and being present to spend time with his beloved grandchildren were his greatest passions. He also enjoyed bird watching, was an avid Washington Redskins fan and was expert at small engine repair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Nickerson; five brothers: DeForest, Ellsworth, Lee, Sherman and Allan Maring; as well as the mother of his children, Edna "Bunny" Hoover Maring.
Morton is survived by his five children: Michael Maring (Lydia) of Erie, Mark Maring of Erie, Linda Maring of Wesleyville, Lisa Wiech (Ted) of Ripley, N.Y. and Robert Maring (Audrey) of Erie; twelve grandchildren: Scott Davis, Alicia Hartstein, Cassie Davis, Melanie Davis, Emerald Wiech, Mia Wiech, Valerie Maring, Katie Maring, Ryan Billig, Nathan Billig, Tara King and David Norris; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7:15 p.m. Morton will be laid to rest privately at the Sherman Cemetery in Sherman, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to Erie , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019