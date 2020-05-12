|
|
Murray I. Protaz, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Hillside, N.J. on September 28, 1934, son of the late Percy and Bessie Protaz.
Murray was employed with the City of Erie in the Park Department prior to retirement. He had also been employed by Pennsylvania Career Link. Murray was a member of the Polish National Alliance and the Ninth Street Falcons Club. He enjoyed sports and traveling. Murray was a veteran of the US Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Murray was preceded in death by his sister, Roslyn Protaz.
A private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery is being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020