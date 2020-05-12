Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Protaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray I. Protaz


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murray I. Protaz Obituary
Murray I. Protaz, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Hillside, N.J. on September 28, 1934, son of the late Percy and Bessie Protaz.

Murray was employed with the City of Erie in the Park Department prior to retirement. He had also been employed by Pennsylvania Career Link. Murray was a member of the Polish National Alliance and the Ninth Street Falcons Club. He enjoyed sports and traveling. Murray was a veteran of the US Air Force.

In addition to his parents, Murray was preceded in death by his sister, Roslyn Protaz.

A private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery is being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -