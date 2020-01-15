|
|
Myra J. Butts, age 98, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Harborcreek, on December 19, 1921, daughter of the late Walter and Bessie Kienholz.
Myra enjoyed working at the Boston Store during the 1940s.
She attended East Lake Road Alliance Church.
Myra loved her role as a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting pictures and playing the organ.
Myra is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Butts; her granddaughter, Melanie Trinchitella (John); and her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Butts; her son, Rodger Butts; and her brother, Milton Kienholz.
Friends may call at the East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 East Lake Road, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon, conducted by Pastor Matt Guentner and Pastor David Voelker. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020