|
|
Myrna E. Buettner Otteni, age 81, of Mill Village, died December 14, 2019. Born January 14, 1938, in Erie, she was a daughter of the late James Driscoll and Vera Anderson.
Myrna was preceded in death by two sons, Harry "Chris" Buettner and John J. Buettner, and a sister, Judy Lee Enstrom.
Family members include her children, Randy Buettner (Sharon), Teri Flagg (Mike), Kurt Buettner, and Valery Buettner (Harold); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Jacqueline Putman (Gilbert); and brother, James Driscoll Jr. (Cindi).
Myrna was proud to be the first woman member of the Erie Times Old Newsies. She was also an ordained minister and certified healer at the First Spiritualist Church in Waterford.
Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a service following at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019