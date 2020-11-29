1/1
Myrna Sue Meeker
1941 - 2020
Myrna Sue Meeker, 79, formerly of Cranesville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Rolling Fields Elder Care in Conneautville.

She was born on August 2, 1941 in Cranesville, a daughter of the late John and Susan (Oleyar) Sawdy.

Myrna graduated from Albion High School. She retired as head cook for the Northwestern School District. Myrna enjoyed bowling, shopping for antiques, and collecting Coca-Cola and M&M products. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Meeker in 1992, a sister, Grace Kuhn, and a brother, John Sawdy Jr.

She is survived by three sons, Kirk Meeker and his wife, Barb, of Cranesville, Alex Meeker of Cranesville, Eric Meeker and his wife, Carrie, of Philadelphia, a sister, Madeline Gebhart of McSherrystown, Pa., a brother, Robert Sawdy of Tampa, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Albion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16410.

The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
