Myron Paul Thomas passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, in Medina, Ohio.
He was born on January 31, 1964 in Erie, Pa., son of Julia Mae Bean Thomas and the late John Henry Miller.
He attended East High school where he was a standout wrestler and football player. He graduated with honors and received numerous awards and accolades. He also attended Penn State Behrend completing management and engineering courses.
Myron accepted Christ at a young age. He was an active member of Greater Bethlehem Temple under the leadership of Bishop T.R. Ratcliff Sr. While in Ohio he was a member of Fairfield Christian Center in Lorraine, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by; maternal grandparents – Joe Tom Bean, Ruby Hooten Bean, Paternal grandparents – "Big" John Henry Miller and Willie Lou Harris Miller, Brothers – Willie B. Skinner, Jonny Will 'Nuke" Miller.
The memories of his life are cherished by his mother Julia Thomas of Erie, Pa.; wife Simone Carr Thomas of Medina, Ohio; sisters – Idea Mae Tupiza of Hobbs, N.M., Barbara Newell of Romeoville, Ill., Essie Skinner of Crawford, Miss., Helen Miller of Brooksville, Miss., Kathy (Emeka) Ibemere of Erie, Pa.; sister-in-law Annie Harris Miller of Columbus, Miss.; brothers – Eugene Tate of Chicago, Ill., John Miller, Gregory Miller, James Miller all of Crawford, Miss., Bennie Miller of Erie, Pa., Edward Earl Miller of Chicago, Ill.; three daughters – Sherlanda Thomas of Anaheim, Calif., Shelina Sims (Bernard) of Erie, Pa., Riasha Dene Hylton (Dwain) of Fort Worth, Texas; six sons – Jason D. Thomas (Tinya), Myron L. Thomas (Alexandrea) of Erie, Pa., Johnathan A. Thomas M.D. of Atlanta, Ga., Martell De'jaun Thomas of Erie, Pa., Trevonte Marshawn Morman (HiuYee) of Baumholder, Germany, Maurion Xavier Thomas of Elyria, Ohio; five grandchildren, along with other family and friends.
While observing COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Church, 2624 German St., Erie, Pa. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private service will follow immediately after with Bishop Jesse N. Gavin officiating, followed by interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
