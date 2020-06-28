Myrtle D. Osborn Sill, 98, of Union City, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1922, at home in Summit Township, a daughter of Harold C. and Maybelle Osborn.
She was a lifelong, faithful member of the Union City First United Methodist Church, a life member and Past Worthy Matron of American Chapter No. 19 Order of the Eastern Star.
Myrtle worked helping on her family potato farm and caring for her family. She also was employed for many years at the Ben Franklin store in Union City. She loved and enjoyed visits from her many friends and neighbors, and she was especially grateful to neighbors, Joe and Diann Sabol and Chuck and Joyce Cappella for the care they gave her over the last several years.
In her free time, Myrtle enjoyed cross stitch and needlework, jigsaw puzzles, playing board games, baking chocolate chip cookies, and picking blueberries.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Robert Sill; a son, Joseph Robert Sill; and her siblings, Ralph Osborn, Berdena Proctor, Betty Biebel, and Harold Osborn, Jr.
Myrtle is survive by sons, Lynn H. Sill and his wife Janet of Corry and Calvin Sill and his wife Karla of Punta Gorda, Florida; a daughter, Ruth Weaver and her husband Samuel of Stoystown, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Ann Sill of Union City; grandchildren, Courtney Courtemanche (Patrick), Douglas Sill, Scott Sill (Elizabeth), Amy Hromek (Kristopher), Erika Fenstermaker (Chad), Hallie Bowers (Brian), Brody Sill (Christina), Sharyn McGeary (James), Travis Weaver (Karen), and Heather Northcutt (Tyrel); and great-grandchildren, Addison and Jenna Courtemanche, Alexander and Jameson Joseph Sill, Gabrielle, Eliana, Sadie, and Owen Hromek, Taylor and Austin Fenstermaker, Julia, Corinne, and Adrian Bowers, Aydan and Emmalyn Sill, Chase, Natalie, and Noelle McGreary, Grace, Matthew, and Benjamin Weaver and Mildred Virginia Northcutt.
For those comfortable with attending calling hours, they will be Sunday, July 5th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Union City First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High Street, Union City. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask you wear a mask as well as practice social distancing. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lea A. Guine officiating. The service will also be live-streamed on Myrtle's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com by clicking the webcast link at the bottom of her page.
Private burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Union City First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High Street, Union City, PA 16438.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Myrtle's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.