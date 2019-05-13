Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine (Washburn) McIntosh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nadine (Washburn) McIntosh Obituary
Nadine (Washburn) McIntosh, 65, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Emergency Room.

She was born on March 23, 1954 in Erie, daughter of Dora (Buffalari) Washburn and the late William Washburn.

Nadine was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. She was employed at the Red Baron Gaming Room and Bath & Body Works at the Millcreek Mall and Conneaut Savings & Loan. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and loved spending time with her family and her dogs. Nadine had a big personality and would do anything for anyone and loved to do crafts and baking.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Washburn and her sister, Cheryl Schwab.

Besides her mother, Dora (Buffalari) Washburn, she is survived by her husband, Gregg McIntosh and her son, David E. Bell of Erie.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Jacquel officiating. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Holy Rosary Church or the Anna Shelter. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now