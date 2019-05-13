|
Nadine (Washburn) McIntosh, 65, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Emergency Room.
She was born on March 23, 1954 in Erie, daughter of Dora (Buffalari) Washburn and the late William Washburn.
Nadine was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. She was employed at the Red Baron Gaming Room and Bath & Body Works at the Millcreek Mall and Conneaut Savings & Loan. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and loved spending time with her family and her dogs. Nadine had a big personality and would do anything for anyone and loved to do crafts and baking.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Washburn and her sister, Cheryl Schwab.
Besides her mother, Dora (Buffalari) Washburn, she is survived by her husband, Gregg McIntosh and her son, David E. Bell of Erie.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Jacquel officiating. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Holy Rosary Church or the Anna Shelter. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2019