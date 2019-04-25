Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Nanci Suzanne Martinson


1958 - 2019
Nanci Suzanne Martinson Obituary
Nanci Suzanne Martinson, 60, of Cambridge Springs, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on April 23, 2019. Nanci was born on December 7, 1958, in Yonkers, N.Y., daughter of the late James Collarile and Grace Elizabeth Wast Collarile.

On March 28, 1986, Nanci married Jon Howard Martinson. She graduated from Academy High School and the J.H. Thompson Academy of Erie and for several years worked at various salons in the area. For over ten years, Nanci worked in the facilities department of Edinboro University. She enjoyed gardening, canning and prepping, baking, and crafting jewelry. She was a devout Christian who loved Jesus with all of her heart and loved her children and grandchildren with equal compassion. Nanci was a fiery, passionate woman with a heart of gold.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Vincent Collarile.

Survivors include husband, Jon Martinson of Cambridge Springs; son, Aaron Martinson and his wife, Andrea of Cambridge Springs; daughter, Grace Martinson and her children: Psylee, Lazarus, and Warren of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter, Molly Skupine and her husband, Joshua of Erie; daughter, Abigail Martinson of Edinboro; brother, Richard Collarile and his wife, Kim of Erie; and brother, Christian Collarile and his partner, Bob Stebnisky of Erie.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Friday, April 26th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, with the Rev. Richard Haemer of Saegertown Community Church officiating. Interment will be at Jervis Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
