Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Nancy A. Rhodes


1958 - 2020
Nancy A. Rhodes Obituary
Nancy A. Rhodes, age 61, of Erie, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Erie, on May 7, 1958, daughter of the late Henry and Audrey Estok.

Nancy was a graduate of East High School and worked as a plastic technician. She loved animals of all kinds, and especially horses that she raised and rode. Nancy was an excellent artist in any medium she used.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sara Rhodes; former husband and friend, Harry Rhodes; two sisters, Patricia Fisher and Debora Slawinski (Steve); three brothers, Donald, James (Sue) and Fred Estok; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020
