Nancy A. Rhodes, age 61, of Erie, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Erie, on May 7, 1958, daughter of the late Henry and Audrey Estok.
Nancy was a graduate of East High School and worked as a plastic technician. She loved animals of all kinds, and especially horses that she raised and rode. Nancy was an excellent artist in any medium she used.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sara Rhodes; former husband and friend, Harry Rhodes; two sisters, Patricia Fisher and Debora Slawinski (Steve); three brothers, Donald, James (Sue) and Fred Estok; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020