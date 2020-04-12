|
|
Nancy Aljean Foster Hunt, 77, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Nancy was born October 1, 1942, a daughter of the late Donald Foster and Viola (Proper) Foster of Wallaceville, Pa.
She is survived by Milton Hunt of Albion, whom she married July 4, 1979, a son, John Kerr Jr., two daughters, Tina Brown and Kellyjo Kerr, step-children, Chris, Daniel, Darryl, and Scott Hunt, and Ginger Hall, her sister and best friend, Karen Miller, 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one nephew, two great-nieces, two great-nephews, and her bird, Tiki.
Nancy was a member of the Albion Moose, Albion VFW, 51 year member of ABATE of PA, and played on the Albion Pool League for many years. She enjoyed riding her own motorcycle, her flower gardens, and people. She loved her job as a waitress and bartender at local diners and establishments. Nancy was known for saying, "Live every day to the fullest, you only go around once."
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department for their help with Nancy. Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life will be held, and announced, at a later date. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020